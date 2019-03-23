Police investigate collision involving pedestrian
A pedestrian was struck outside the entrance of Food Basics at Goyeau Avenue and Elliott Street on Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 3:37PM EDT
A woman was sent to hospital after being struck by a car in a grocery store parking lot.
It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the Food Basics parking lot on Goyeau Avenue.
Police confirm they are investigating the incident.
They say the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
It's not known if police plan to lay charges.