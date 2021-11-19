Police investigate break-in at Wallaceburg gas station

Windsor, Ont. -

Chatham-Kent police are looking for information after a break-in at a gas station in Wallaceburg.

At approximately 5 a.m. Friday morning, police were called to attend the area of Dufferin Ave, for a call of a break and enter.

Staff of the Petro Canada station in Wallaceburg were arriving to find the front door broken.

Police say further investigation revealed that the unknown suspect(s) stole a tray of Red Bull energy drinks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Max Bossence at 519-436-6600 mailbox #87436 or at maxb@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (7266) and may be eligible for a cash reward.