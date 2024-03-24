WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police investigate break and enter in Chatham

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Chatham-Kent police responded to an alarm at the Mobil Gas Bar on Richmond Street.

    Upon arrival, officers said they observed that the front window had been smashed.

    With the assistance of video surveillance, three suspects were observed allegedly fleeing the area.

    Anyone having information relevant to this matter is encouraged to contact Chatham-Kent police.

      

