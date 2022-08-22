Police investigate break and enter at Leamington business

Leamington OPP is investigating after a number of cell phones were taken during a break-in at an Erie Street business last week.

Police say officers on patrol Wednesday came across damage to the front door of a business on Erie Street South, just south of Talbot Street.

Investigation found that three people were seen in the area around 6:30 a.m. Police say there appeared to be two men and one woman.

Police say once inside the business, a “quantity” of cell phones was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com