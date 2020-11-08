WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating an afternoon break and enter where more than $3,000 of electronics were stolen.

Officers responded to a residence on Pioneer Line in Chatham around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Police say sometime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. an unknown suspect or suspects entered the home by breaking out a rear window and took around $3,500 worth of electronics.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Constable Kierian Crosby at kierianc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87338. To remain anonymous, callers can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.