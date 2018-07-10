

CTV Windsor





Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was attacked in Leamington.

The OPP Leamington Major Crime Unit was called to a home on Marlborough Street West around 11:50 p.m. on July 5 to find a man on a neighbour’s porch, covered in blood.

The victim was treated and released.

Police say they are treating the case as an assault with a weapon causing bodily harm.

No suspects have been identified, and police are seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed or have knowledge of this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.