WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are investigating an arson at a Goodwill store and are seeking information in identifying a suspect.

Police say around 5:10 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to an active fire at a business in the 1600 block of McDougall Avenue.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was on scene were able to put the fire out, but the Goodwill Community Store and Donation Centre sustained “extensive damage,” police say.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.

Investigators deemed the fire suspicious and an arson investigation was launched.

Police believed the fire was started around 4:50 a.m. and the suspect was last spotted walking on Hanna Street.

The suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair, wearing a blue striped t-shirt, blue jeans, grey shoes, blue backpack and a light coloured mask.

Investigators are requesting those in the area with surveillance cameras, especially businesses, to check their footage for any further evidence

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Arson Investigators at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 (or ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com