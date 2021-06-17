WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have identified the body of a woman who was found on the waterfront.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit was seeking the public's help in identifying the woman who was found deceased near the waterfront on Riverside Drive West at Crawford Avenue on May 3.

Police say the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Police are thanking the public and media for their assistance in this matter.

“The female was identified as a direct result of information received by a citizen,” said a police news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.