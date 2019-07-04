

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP have confirmed the identity of a the body of a woman that washed up on a private beach in Colchester.

Police say the body was found on June 26.

Working in conjunction with the Gibraltar, Michigan Police Department, the OPP confirmed that the deceased, Cresta Pyle, 43, of Ohio had been reported missing from the United States on June 19.

This concludes the OPP's involvement in this matter.