

CTV Windsor





With New Year's Eve upon us, OPP are reminding people to plan ahead for a safe ride home for those intending to consume alcoholic beverages or cannabis.

"Take responsibility for your actions and if you drink, don't drive," says OPP Insp. Joseph Varga.

"Everyone that operates a motor vehicle needs to realize that there is no safe level of alcohol/drug consumption when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. Arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or stay overnight. It is not worth risking your life or the lives of others."

Police now have enhanced power in the fight against impaired driving.

In effect now, B C-46 allows officers to demand a breath sample from any driver they stop. Previously, police needed to have a reasonable suspicion of impaired driving before they could conduct a test.

Any driver found to be over the legal limit will face a 90-day driver's licence suspension and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

OPP say they will continue their RIDE program into the New Year as part of their Provincial Traffic Safety Program (PTSP).