WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police might be a step closer to finding out who shot a man at the front door of his home.

Officers say they have found a vehicle matching the provided description and investigators are working diligently to determine the involvement of this vehicle, if any, in this incident.

A man was allegedly confronted by a gunman and shot after opening the front door at a home in the 1000 block of Eastbourne Avenue in LaSalle just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The unknown suspect then fled the scene and has yet to be located or identified.

Police say the victim’s injury did not appear to be life-threatening and he is expected to fully recover.

In a previous media release, investigators appealed to the public for information about a black mid-size car with a loud exhaust and a burnt out passenger headlight that was seen in the area around the time of the incident. It is unknown if the vehicle was involved in the incident.

Investigators are not revealing any further information at this time as to the owner of the vehicle or where or how it was located.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued assistance and support throughout this investigation” said a news release from police. “Investigators are still seeking information as to the identity of the culprit(s).”

Anyone with information about this occurrence is encouraged to contact the LaSalle Police Service immediately at 519 969-5210 or anonymous tips can be made at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or www.catchcrooks.comhttps://www.catchcrooks.com/.