WINDSOR, ONT. -- A firearm was found in a stolen vehicle Sunday after a man allegedly crashed the truck into a parked car and fled the scene, Windsor police continue to investigate.

Police say around 4:45 p.m. Saturday patrol officers attended the 1300 block of Windermere Road for a report of a stolen blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. It was believed the truck had been stolen from the area minutes before the complainant contacted police.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers spotted the stolen truck as it was being driven by a lone occupant in the area of Walker Road at Seminole street.

Police say the stolen truck fled the area “at a high rate of speed,” and in the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue.

The truck then collided with an unattended parked car in the area of Henry Ford Centre Drive and Seminole Street just moments later.

Police say the crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles as well as a privacy fence and private property in the area, but there were no injuries reported.

The driver of the stolen truck — who may have received facial injuries from the crash — then fled the scene on foot, witnesses told police. He was last seen southbound on Alexis Road.

Police contained the area, closed the roadways and launched an investigation.

Through the investigation, officers found a firearm in the stolen truck and members of the forensic identification branch processed the scene.

The suspect was not found in the area and roadways were eventually reopened.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, around 25 years old, clean-shaven with short hair, wearing a black t-shirt and long black shorts below the knee.

Officers with the property crimes unit continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.