

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have now found the gun they were searching for in connection with an alleged domestic assault.

Last Saturday morning, officers were called to a report of a man who fled a residence after a violent incident, police say.

Police located a 28-year-old Windsor man at a residence in the 800 block of Pelissier Street at 1 p.m. that day.

The residence was contained, all occupants were safely called out, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

While police couldn’t locate a weapon they believe the man had used at the time, last Sunday it was found and seized.

The suspect has been charged with assault.

To protect the identity of the victim, the suspect's name is not being released.