London police have confirmed that a body found in east London near the Thames River was a missing woman they were searching for.

Police were stationed in the area of Gore Road and Hamilton Road and were canvassing the area for 52-year-old Karyn Walters, who was last seen Friday night about 10 p.m.

About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a body was pulled from Pottersburg Creek.

Police say at this time, her death does not appear suspicious in nature and they are assisting the coroner with their investigation.