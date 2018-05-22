

A 29-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after a robbery investigation on Ojibway Parkway that resulted in a police dog suffering minor injuries.

Officers were called to the restaurant in the 5500 block of Ojibway Parkway around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police received information that a man entered the business and demanded money from an employee. He left the store without any property and was observed walking in the middle of the roadway.

Witnesses told police that he was stopping traffic by yelling and kicking at vehicles.

Patrol officers and the Canine Unit arrived in the area and found the suspect. Officers say they attempted to arrest the man, but he was not compliant.

Police say the suspect continued to ignore officers commands and retrieved a knife from his bag and began wielding it around.

Police canine Hasko was used to assist in the arrest of the suspect, and sustained minor injuries in the process.

The suspect dropped the knife and continued to resist his arrest, resulting in officers utilizing a conducted energy weapon to gain control of the suspect.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Alexander Gusba, 29, from Windsor, is charged with attempt to commit indictable offence, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and injuring an animal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.