

CTV Windsor





A Windsor police dog is being credited for helping catch a suspect related to a stolen vehicle.

The driver of a red Ford F-150 pickup truck parked their vehicle in a parking lot located in the 3900 block of Dougall Avenue on Monday around 6:15 a.m.

The driver apparently left the keys in the ignition and engine running as they entered a business.

The driver exited the business moments later to see the truck being driven away. The driver contacted police and reported the vehicle as stolen.

At 4 p.m. the complainant contacted police again as they had located the stolen vehicle parked in the 1300 block of University Avenue West.

The complainant had also witnessed a man in possession of some property believed to have been from the stolen vehicle.

Patrol officers arrived and observed from a distance the same man exit a residence, throw an item onto a rooftop, and then flee out of sight on foot.

Officers established a perimeter and utilized the assistance of the Police Dog Unit.

Police service dog Fuse and his handler were able to locate a suspect male hiding in a nearby yard. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Officers located the item thrown by the suspect onto a roof, and confirmed it was property from the stolen vehicle.

Kristopher Middleton, 31, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property valued over $5000 and possession of stolen property valued under $5,000.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the community of the importance of removing ignition keys from any unattended vehicle. Stolen vehicles are a danger to everyone - lock it or lose it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.