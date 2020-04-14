WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a police dog helped arrest a 27-year-old Essex resident who was attempting to flee police after stealing a vehicle.

OPP responded to the report of a stolen commercial motor vehicle equipped with a GPS and believed to be in the Essex area on April 9 around 11:30 a.m.

At about 12:45 p.m., the vehicle was found by an OPP member, but failed to stop upon the activation of the officer's emergency lights and siren. In consideration of public safety the vehicle was not pursued.

The vehicle was seen again travelling east on County Road 20 and at this time police say it was being operated in a dangerous manner.

With the help of several additional officers the vehicle was brought to a stop without incident on County Road 20 east of Kingsville.

The lone occupant driver attempted to flee the vehicle on foot, but was gripped by Essex County OPP canine "Maximius" and taken into custody by uniformed members.

The accused was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of a wound inflicted by Maximus during the arrest.

The Essex resident remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on April 14, to be charged dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, possession of stolen property over $5000, driving disqualified and failing to comply with a court order.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.