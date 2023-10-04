Police dog helps find theft suspect who swam across Thames River

Chatham-Kent police say canine Helix helped find a suspect who was hiding along the Thames River.

CKPS received a request from OPP for assistance from officers in locating a male in relation to a stolen utility trailer with tools inside on Tuesday around 9:35 a.m.

Prior to their arrival, officers learned a man evaded OPP on foot and was believed to be hiding along the Thames River in the Longwoods Road and Communication Road area.

Police attended the area and deployed K9 Helix as well as the CKPS drone and successfully located the man, who had swam across the Thames River and attempted to hide in tall weeds and mud.

The 50-year-old Chatham man was arrested and turned over to OPP.