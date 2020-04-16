WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say four suspects have been charged after a break-in at a Lakeshore business.

Officers responded to a commercial alarm at a business in the 900 block of Old Tecumseh Road around 7 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a stolen vehicle on the premises and one suspect was seen leaving the building and running away.

A second suspect was arrested by the officer and taken into custody.

Additional officers, including the OPP canine unit attended the scene to assist.

A search conducted by police dog Maximus and his handler resulted in the location and arrest of a suspect hiding nearby.

The other suspects were taken into custody by officers at the scene.

The four suspects are all in their 30s and are from Essex, Windsor and Leamington.

They are charged with several criminal offences including break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

