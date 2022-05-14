Police dog helps find suspect following suspicious person call

A Chatham-Kent police dog helped nab an intruder who allegedly broke into a residential garage and stole a motorbike Friday evening.

Police received a suspicious person call around 4:05 p.m. for a man who was walking in the backyards of McDowell Line in Harwich Township while pushing a black motorbike.

Police arrived to find the bike laying in a resident’s driveway.

Police went inside the garage attached to the house and knocked on the door to speak to the homeowner who told officers no one should be inside her home.

Officers heard the sound of footsteps stopping when they entered the home.

Police say the intruder was soon found by Helix, the police dog, in the attached garage.

The accused was not known to the victim and police say had no right to be inside the house or garage.

A short time later, officers checked out surveillance footage which showed the same man further up the street entering a backyard and stealing the motorbike.

Police have charged a 25-year-old Chatham man with breaking, entering and theft under $5,000.

He was taken to the Chatham-Kent police station, lodged and held for bail.

Police say all property was recovered and returned to the rightful owners.