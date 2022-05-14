Police dog helps find suspect following suspicious person call
A Chatham-Kent police dog helped nab an intruder who allegedly broke into a residential garage and stole a motorbike Friday evening.
Police received a suspicious person call around 4:05 p.m. for a man who was walking in the backyards of McDowell Line in Harwich Township while pushing a black motorbike.
Police arrived to find the bike laying in a resident’s driveway.
Police went inside the garage attached to the house and knocked on the door to speak to the homeowner who told officers no one should be inside her home.
Officers heard the sound of footsteps stopping when they entered the home.
Police say the intruder was soon found by Helix, the police dog, in the attached garage.
The accused was not known to the victim and police say had no right to be inside the house or garage.
A short time later, officers checked out surveillance footage which showed the same man further up the street entering a backyard and stealing the motorbike.
Police have charged a 25-year-old Chatham man with breaking, entering and theft under $5,000.
He was taken to the Chatham-Kent police station, lodged and held for bail.
Police say all property was recovered and returned to the rightful owners.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to make clear their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Cries of 'My body, my choice' rang out as activists committed to fighting for what they called reproductive freedom.
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Nigeria: Student's brutal killing triggers protest, curfew
Nigerian authorities ordered a curfew in a northwestern state where hundreds protested Saturday to demand the release of suspects in the brutal killing of a Christian student accused of blasphemy against Islam.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist's funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
Gas prices continue to soar for weekend drivers, experts predict no immediate relief
National gas prices are continuing their rise to staggering highs this weekend, with drivers in Vancouver told to brace for as much as $2.34 per litre at the pumps.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for male who may be armed and dangerous in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are looking in a Cambridge neighbourhood for a male who may be armed and dangerous.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
London
-
City of London officially opens East Lions Community Centre
The City of London welcomed people to the opening of East Lions Community Centre on Saturday afternoon.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
Ontario NDP, Liberals eye four-day work weeks in proposed pilot projects
Two Ontario political parties are promising to explore a four-day work week if they form government, an idea that has met with great success in one southwestern township, but business groups are wary.
Barrie
-
Ontario Liberal leader makes second visit to Barrie Friday
Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca made his second visit of the provincial campaign to Barrie on Friday.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
-
Wasaga Beach aims to sell portions of beachfront to developer
Beach Drive in Wasaga Beach is under sand again this year and closed to traffic as plans to revitalize the strip inches one step closer.
Northern Ontario
-
Breaking
Breaking | MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree
MNRF officials are advising residents of Shining Tree to evacuate due to a fire.
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Dowling homicide
Police in Greater Sudbury have an individual in custody in connection with the death of a man on Wednesday in the community of Dowling.
-
Revitalizing Sudbury’s Junction Creek
A celebration of efforts to save Junction Creek took place Saturday. The 52-kilometre waterway runs through the heart of downtown Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
French Catholic school board in Ottawa calls dress code blitz at local high school unacceptable
Ottawa's French Catholic school board says the way a local high school’s dress code was enforced this week was unacceptable.
-
One more scorcher before rain starts to fall
Another record-breaking high temperature is in the forecast for Ottawa but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way.
-
Ottawa police kick off new season of 'Project Noisemaker' with arrests, charges
The Ottawa Police Service brought back its 'Project Noisemaker' traffic enforcement program this week to crack down on speeding and stunt driving, along with excessively noisy vehicles.
Toronto
-
'A slow death': Ontario woman with rare disease begs province to cover life-saving drug costing nearly a million dollars
An Ontario woman is urging the government to reconsider insurance eligibility for a drug that could save her life but costs nearly a million dollars for the first year of treatment.
-
Who is the leader of the Green Party of Ontario? A Q&A with Mike Schreiner
To bring voters closer to the Green leader, CTV News Toronto sat down with Schreiner at the end of April to talk about his plans for the party and the province, along with his go-to campaign snacks.
-
Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.
Montreal
-
Thousands protest against French-language law in Montreal
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core were blocked Saturday morning as protesters marched against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
A Montreal man has died after his truck rolled over him
A man has died after his vehicle rolled him over in Montreal's Plateau borough.
-
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Musquodoboit area grows in size; crews return to scene Saturday
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area has grown more than three times in size since The Department of Natural Resource's (DNR) last update on Friday.
-
'We're scraping the bottom of the barrel': Tenants search for reasonable rental units in Halifax
Abby Tucker has been on a hunt for a new apartment for months, but keeps coming up empty. Rents are higher than she’s ever seen, she says, and the demand is 'crazy.'
-
Nova Scotia group starts petition to ban recreational fireworks
A group in Nova Scotia has started a petition in hopes of putting an end to recreational fireworks.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme wind caused power outages, damaged Richardson Building sign
Extreme winds that blew through Manitoba Friday caused outages across the province and damaged the Richardson Building sign in Winnipeg.
-
Hundreds ordered to leave homes in Kenora, Ont., as floodwaters continue to rise
A city in northwestern Ontario has issued an evacuation order in response to a flood risk that's expected to grow in the coming days.
-
Church destroyed in fire on northern Manitoba First Nation
A church on a First Nation community in northern Manitoba was destroyed in a blaze late last week.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers
Alberta RCMP say they've arrested five people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Fort Macleod man last summer.
-
Staffing shortage postpones some surgeries at Calgary's Rockyview hospital
It will be a bit longer for some patients at one Calgary hospital to receive the surgical operations they've been waiting for.
-
Calgary grocery store holds fundraiser to help family of victim in road rage incident
The owner and employees of a northeast Calgary grocery store are stepping up in support of the five children of Angela McKenzie, who was killed in a violent incident that police say was the result of road rage earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
-
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis which threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
-
Skittles maker says thin metal strands possibly embedded in candy or loose in bag
Mars Wrigley Canada has announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES Gummies, STARBURST Gummies and LIFE SAVERS Gummies after customers reported finding very thin metal strands embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices hit record $2.279 per litre in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
As predicted, B.C. gas prices set another all-time record on Saturday, with some stations in Metro Vancouver advertising gas for 227.9 cents per litre.
-
Indecent act on North Vancouver waterfront prompts investigation; sketch released
Mounties on the North Shore have released a composite sketch of a man they say exposed himself to a woman in an indecent act last month.
-
Drive-by shooting in northern B.C. city injures 1
Mounties in Terrace, B.C. are seeking witnesses as they investigate a drive-by shooting that sent one man to hospital late Thursday night.