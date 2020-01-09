WINDSOR -- Essex County OPP have found a missing 82-year-old man in Kingsville.

On Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the search for a missing elderly man who was last seen on Park Street in Kingsville.

Police say the 82-year-old resident of a senior's residential home had left the premises and his whereabouts were unknown.

Deteriorating weather conditions, along with the missing individual's physical challenges, led OPP Essex County to activate all available OPP resources, including local and regional Emergency Response Team members, uniformed and plain-clothed officers and the canine unit.

Around 10 p.m., acting on tips provided by the public following a door-to-door canvass, OPP canine Maximus was taken to a spot near the Kingsville pier.

Maximus picked up a scent and found the man down an embankment near the water.

The man was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of weather-related symptoms, but was otherwise determined to be in good health.

Police are thanking the public who assisted with the eventual location of this gentleman.