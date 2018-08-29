

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP officers are warning drivers to be attentive on area roadways in preparation for the upcoming school year.

For most students in Windsor-Essex, the new school year starts Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Drivers can expect to see a noticeable influx in pedestrian traffic on and near the roadways throughout the region.

The OPP Traffic Management Unit and municipal OPP patrol officers will focus heavily leading up to and especially during the first week of school on the safe operation of vehicles in and around area schools.

Motorists will notice an increased police presence in our communities, with a zero tolerance towards excessive speed, aggressive, distractive and impaired driving.

The public is encouraged to assist police in identifying those drivers operating in a dangerous manner by contacting the OPP Provincial Communication Center at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergent situation.