Police continue search for suspect in stolen vehicle and foot pursuit in LaSalle

LaSalle police are looking for suspect who allegedly evaded police while driving a stolen vehicle before ditching the truck and fleeing on foot Wednesday morning.

Police say officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle around 7:20 a.m. at Sprucewood and Malden, however, the driver sped off and refused to stop.

Officers decided not to continue the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Shortly afterward, the stolen pickup was found abandoned at the southern end of Mencarelli, near the woodlot. Police started a ground search for the suspect in the surrounding area.

Officers found the suspect in the woodlot but he continued to flee and ran off. During the pursuit officers continued to give chase as the suspect fled through the Sovereign Woods neighbourhood, traversing fences and backyards of residences.

A concerned residents in the 5800 block of Oxley reported someone had hopped their fence and crossed through their yard.

Police say despite officers extensive efforts, the suspect managed to get away.

The suspect is wanted by LaSalle police for the following offences:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police officer

possession of break and enter tools

possession of a stolen vehicle

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 20 to 25, with a dark mustache and a thin build, about 5’6” and 5’8” tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing grey jeans, a black leather jacket, a black hat, and a black backpack. During the foot pursuit, he took off the hat, jacket, and backpack, leaving him in gray jeans and a black T-shirt.

LaSalle Police are urging residents in the Mencarelli, Sovereign Woods, Oxley, Dalton, Bishop, Bagley, and nearby areas to review their surveillance cameras between 7:20 a.m. and 9 a.m. for any footage that may resemble the provided description of the suspect.

Any information related to this case should be reported to the LaSalle Police Service immediately at (519) 969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.