

CTV Windsor





WINDSOR – Several searches were conducted in LaSalle related to the case of a missing Windsor man that is being treated as a homicide.

Jerome Allen was reported missing last fall. Windsor police say he was last seen on Oct. 20, 2018 in west Windsor.

On Thursday and Friday last week, the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch was actively investigating the case and conducted the searches at multiple properties in LaSalle.

The mobile command bus was utilized to assist.

The Windsor Police Service Search and Rescue Unit, in conjunction with our Remotely Piloted Aircraft System, conducted the searches.

A $5,000 reward remains in effect for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the parties responsible for his disappearance.

The Major Crimes Branch is asking the community for any information that may assist in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.