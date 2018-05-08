Police collect 38 weapons in Windsor-Essex gun amnesty program
Windsor police warn against using replica guns. (Courtesy Windsor police)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018 3:09PM EDT
Windsor police say 38 weapons were collected during a gun amnesty program in April.
It was a combined initiative between Windsor police, OPP and participating municipal police services.
The program was for any Ontario resident who wished to voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition.
The reason for the initiative was to provide citizens with a safe way to surrender weapons and enhance public safety.
During the program, police would not recommend weapons-related Criminal Code charges that might otherwise apply to people who are turning in these items.
The program was a success with the following items being surrendered to the Windsor Police Service.
Rifles – 13
Shotguns – 8
Air Rifles – 4
Air Pistols – 4
Handguns – 7
Replica firearms – 1
Flare gun – 1
Ammunition – 383 rounds
The Windsor Police Service would like to thank all who participated in this gun amnesty program.