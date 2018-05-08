

Windsor police say 38 weapons were collected during a gun amnesty program in April.

It was a combined initiative between Windsor police, OPP and participating municipal police services.

The program was for any Ontario resident who wished to voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition.

The reason for the initiative was to provide citizens with a safe way to surrender weapons and enhance public safety.

During the program, police would not recommend weapons-related Criminal Code charges that might otherwise apply to people who are turning in these items.

The program was a success with the following items being surrendered to the Windsor Police Service.

Rifles – 13

Shotguns – 8

Air Rifles – 4

Air Pistols – 4

Handguns – 7

Replica firearms – 1

Flare gun – 1

Ammunition – 383 rounds

The Windsor Police Service would like to thank all who participated in this gun amnesty program.