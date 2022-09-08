Police close Wyandotte Street East for 'investigation'

Windsor police have a section of Wyandotte Street closed between Rossini Boulevard and Elrose Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police have a section of Wyandotte Street closed between Rossini Boulevard and Elrose Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers

Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the Royal Family rushed to be at her side.

Prince William drives a car carrying the Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex into Balmoral in Scotland, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border - a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver