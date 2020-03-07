WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a serious collision at the intersection of County Road 34 and County Road 21.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police say County Road 34 between County Road 21 and County Road 37 will remain closed for several hours.

Police say more information will be released once it’s available.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call OPP.