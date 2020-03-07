Police close road after crash near Leamington
Published Saturday, March 7, 2020 6:12PM EST
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a serious collision at the intersection of County Road 34 and County Road 21.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday.
Police say County Road 34 between County Road 21 and County Road 37 will remain closed for several hours.
Police say more information will be released once it’s available.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call OPP.