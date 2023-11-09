Police clear the scene in Leamington

OPP have cleared the scene in Leamington after previously reporting an "ongoing incident"

Police were advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of Seacliff Drive East between Erie Street South and Cherry Lane.

At the time, police said they believe there is no threat to public safety but residents were asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.

No further details are available at this time.