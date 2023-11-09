WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police clear the scene in Leamington

    OPP were on scene in Leamington for an "ongoing investigation" on Nov. 9, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook) OPP were on scene in Leamington for an "ongoing investigation" on Nov. 9, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

    OPP have cleared the scene in Leamington after previously reporting an "ongoing incident"

    Police were advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of Seacliff Drive East between Erie Street South and Cherry Lane.

    At the time, police said they believe there is no threat to public safety but residents were asked to avoid the area.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers.

    No further details are available at this time. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News