

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two people after an alleged break and enter led to a police chase.

On Friday at about 8:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Tecumseh Road East at Howard Avenue for a report of a break and enter.

The complainant told police he witnessed a man break into an unattached garage in the 1600 block of Marentette Avenue.

Residents searched the area and located the suspect seated at a bus stop in the 700 block of Tecumseh Road East, and waited for police to arrive.

But police learned a woman who had been seated at the same bus stop left and drove off with one of the citizens vehicles.

Police allege the woman sped southbound on Howard Avenue, and officers called off the chase in the interest of public safety.

Soon after, officers received another call in the 2200 block of South Cameron Boulevard where a complainant was reporting that a woman was attempting to steal his vehicle, but fled in the original stolen vehicle before it was stopped.

Police allege the woman resisted arrest and sped off again.

Minutes later, patrol officers located the stolen vehicle and contained it in a parking lot in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road West.

Police say the woman was arrested after a brief struggle.

Jessica Bradley, 39, of Windsor is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, two counts of resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

A 37-year-old man from Windsor is charged with break and enter, and possession of break and enter tools.