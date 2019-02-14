

CTV Windsor





A 21-year-old Windsor man after police say he was found inside a stolen vehicle.

Windsor police began investigating a report of a stolen grey Cadillac, taken from the 5400 block of Reginald Street.

On Wednesday, officers from the Property Crimes Unit located what was believed to be the stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Arthur Road.

Officers observed the Cadillac parked in a driveway with a licence plate affixed to it that had been reported stolen on Jan. 24, 2019.

A male suspect was seen exiting the vehicle and appeared to be removing the licence plate from the front of the vehicle.

With the assistance of patrol units, the suspect was arrested without incident at approximately 10:15 am.

Police say during a search of the suspect, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located.

Blake Carter, 21, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of suspected methamphetamine and breach of probation x 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.