A man is facing charges after Chatham-Kent police say he assaulted a security guard at a WalMart store.

Police say the man was concealing items he had taken as he walked around the Chatham WalMart Saturday.

The man attempted to flee with the goods and was confronted by security.

They say the man assaulted the security guard and fled to another store.

The suspect removed his had to change his appearance but police were able to apprehend him.

A 39-year-old Chatham man was arrested for assault, theft and possession of stolen property under $5,000 and escape lawful custody. He was released with conditions and a pending court date.