Police charge Chatham woman with assault offences
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 10:03AM EDT
A woman is facing charges after police were called to a residence in Chatham about a domestic dispute.
Chatham-Kent police said they were called to a home Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested a 26-year-old Chatham woman and charged her with assault with a weapon and assault.
Police did not indicate if there were any injuries or what weapon was used.