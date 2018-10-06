

CTV Windsor





A 34-year-old Chatham man is facing several charges after police say he made a threat and stole property.

On Friday, they say the man went to an address in the city to retrieve some property.

While he was at the address he threatened the property owners that he would break into their shed.

Later on Friday, police say the shed was broken into.

Police went to an address associated with the man and property from this shed was located and seized.

Police located the man while on route to the victim’s residence.

He was stopped and arrested for break and enter and uttering threats to property. Police also searched the man and found suspected methamphetamine.

Police say the man is not to possess or consume illegal drugs and was also charged with breaching an undertaking and possession of drugs.