Windsor police say a report of man impersonating an officer is believed to be unfounded, but they do think that a woman was robbed.

On Saturday, June 8, officers began investigating a report of a robbery in which the suspect was said to be impersonating a Windsor officer.

Members from the Major Crimes Branch have been actively investigating this reported incident.

Investigators believe that the woman was a victim of a robbery and the suspect vehicle was reported to have a red flashing light.

Investigators are satisfied that the suspect was not wearing a Windsor police uniform, or any clothing that would give the impression he was a police officer.

Police would again like to remind the public that they can call 911 anytime they are having an interaction with a police officer if they doubt the authenticity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.