Police believe woman was robbed, but not by officer impersonator
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 2:25PM EDT
Windsor police say a report of man impersonating an officer is believed to be unfounded, but they do think that a woman was robbed.
On Saturday, June 8, officers began investigating a report of a robbery in which the suspect was said to be impersonating a Windsor officer.
Members from the Major Crimes Branch have been actively investigating this reported incident.
Investigators believe that the woman was a victim of a robbery and the suspect vehicle was reported to have a red flashing light.
Investigators are satisfied that the suspect was not wearing a Windsor police uniform, or any clothing that would give the impression he was a police officer.
Police would again like to remind the public that they can call 911 anytime they are having an interaction with a police officer if they doubt the authenticity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.