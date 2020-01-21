WINDSOR -- Windsor police say a 32-year-old man has been arrested following a break-in at an Ouellette Avenue business.

Officers responded to the business in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a break and enter on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Officers watched surveillance video and determined the break and enter took place at about 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

A man was seen entering the business and leaving with an item believed to have been taken during the incident.

A description of the suspect was obtained and officers checked the area for the suspect.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers observed the suspect walking in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Through investigation, police say an item taken during the break and enter was found in the possession of the suspect. Officers returned the property to the rightful owner.

The 32-year-old Windsor man is charged with break and enter, theft and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.