

CTV Windsor





The provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad has arrested a man in Windsor, who was wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

Tristan Henderson-Tymczak, 30, was wanted as a result of his breach of parole.

On Thursday around 12:45 p.m., he was located in the 900 block of Tuscarora Street and placed under arrest by members of the R.O.P.E squad.

Henderson-Tymczak had a parole suspension warrant and another for being unlawfully at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.