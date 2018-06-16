

CTV Windsor





Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter at a Windsor residence.

Police say on Thursday patrol officers attended a residence in the 3500 block of Mulford Court for a call about a break and enter.

They say their investigation revealed the suspect was a nearby resident who had allegedly entered the complainant's residence.

Officers went to the suspect residence and placed the man under arrest without incident.

Investigators also had a warrant to search his residence. Police say they located personal property belonging to the break and enter complainant.

A 61-year-old Windsor man is charged with break and enter and two counts of possession of stolen property.