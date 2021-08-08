WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man who was allegedly involved in a car crash and pulled a knife after a verbal argument is now facing multiple charges, police say.

Police say the man was involved in a dispute on Park Avenue West in Chatham on Saturday and when he went to leave the area he was involved in a motor vehicle crash.

The man then continued to the area of Riverview Drive in Chatham where the dispute ensued.

Police say the man then pulled a knife and took the keys belonging to another vehicle.

He was followed toward and apartment and placed under arrest.

Police say he was held for bail on the charged of assault, robbery, weapons dangerous and assault police.