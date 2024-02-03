Polar plunge into Lake Erie supports local United Way

Winter has been warmer than usual, but the water is still cold, as hundreds of polar dippers in Leamington, Ont. found out on Saturday.

While the waters were probably too cold for most people, it wasn’t cold enough for the people who braved the conditions and dipped into the waters of Lake Erie for a good cause.

Polar Dip 24, held at Seacliffe Beach in Leamington on Saturday, brought people together from across the county who wanted to have some fun while helping the United Way.

According to United Way’s Executive Director Lorraine Goddard, the goal was to reach $25,000 to help fund United Way’s vision of giving children the ability to achieve their dreams and reach their potential.

“The United Way tried to be creative to raise dollars and again the United Way dollars remain local,” she said. “They don’t go anywhere else except to support local families, so we’re looking for new and creative ways to bring people together to celebrate and to support a really important part of our community, and that’s our kids.”