WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Polar plunge into Lake Erie supports local United Way

    People run towards the shores of Lake Erie in Leamington, Ont.'s Seacliffe Beach on Feb. 3, 2024 in support of the United Way. (Source: United Way) People run towards the shores of Lake Erie in Leamington, Ont.'s Seacliffe Beach on Feb. 3, 2024 in support of the United Way. (Source: United Way)
    Share

    Winter has been warmer than usual, but the water is still cold, as hundreds of polar dippers in Leamington, Ont. found out on Saturday.

    While the waters were probably too cold for most people, it wasn’t cold enough for the people who braved the conditions and dipped into the waters of Lake Erie for a good cause.

    Polar Dip 24, held at Seacliffe Beach in Leamington on Saturday, brought people together from across the county who wanted to have some fun while helping the United Way.

    According to United Way’s Executive Director Lorraine Goddard, the goal was to reach $25,000 to help fund United Way’s vision of giving children the ability to achieve their dreams and reach their potential.

    “The United Way tried to be creative to raise dollars and again the United Way dollars remain local,” she said. “They don’t go anywhere else except to support local families, so we’re looking for new and creative ways to bring people together to celebrate and to support a really important part of our community, and that’s our kids.” 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    AI brings deepfake pornography to the masses, as Canadian laws play catch-up

    Underage Canadian high school girls are targeted using AI to create fake explicit photos that spread online. Google searches bring up multiple free websites capable of "undressing" women in a matter of minutes. The world's biggest pop star falls prey to a deepfake pornographer, with the images viewed tens of millions of times. This is the new era of artificial pornography for the masses.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News