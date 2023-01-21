Point Pelee reopens Saturday

Visitors can return to Point Pelee National Park after its gates reopened to the public Saturday morning.

Daily winter hours of 7 a.m. to sunset have resumed after Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation completed a deer cull to reduce the population of white-tailed deer in the park.

According to the Parks Canada website, a healthy and balanced environment in Point Pelee National Park would ideally support 24 to 32 deer.

Before the park closed on Jan. 5, officials said there were twice as many deer than the ecosystem could handle, noting a lack of natural predators such as wolves, bears and cougars allowed the deer to eat plants faster than they can regenerate.

The deer reduction activity is part of the Hyperabundant Deer Management Program.