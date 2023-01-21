Point Pelee reopens Saturday
Visitors can return to Point Pelee National Park after its gates reopened to the public Saturday morning.
Daily winter hours of 7 a.m. to sunset have resumed after Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation completed a deer cull to reduce the population of white-tailed deer in the park.
According to the Parks Canada website, a healthy and balanced environment in Point Pelee National Park would ideally support 24 to 32 deer.
Before the park closed on Jan. 5, officials said there were twice as many deer than the ecosystem could handle, noting a lack of natural predators such as wolves, bears and cougars allowed the deer to eat plants faster than they can regenerate.
The deer reduction activity is part of the Hyperabundant Deer Management Program.
Windsor Top Stories
W5: The Informant | How avocado became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
Trek of a lifetime: Montreal woman sets new record after reaching South Pole on skis
Not only did Montrealer Caroline Cote make it to the South Pole on her own, she did it faster than any woman on skis before her, shattering the previous record by five days.
Elderly woman dead after suspected 'unprovoked attack' on downtown Toronto sidewalk
An elderly woman is dead and a suspect is in custody after what police are describing as an 'unprovoked attack' on a downtown Toronto sidewalk Friday morning.
Judge orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Liberal government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps. Federal Court Justice Henry Brown has directed Ottawa to request repatriation of the men as soon as reasonably possible and provide them with passports or emergency travel documents.
Quebec historian obtains photos of salvage operation for Empress of Ireland shipwreck
The two photos that popped up for sale on eBay appeared at first glance to be nothing more than a piece of Quebec maritime nostalgia: men on a wharf in the early 20th century, with a caption reading simply "lighthouse, Gaspe 1910," but historian David Saint-Pierre, who was sent the link by a friend, immediately knew they were something more.
What you should know about Canada's new alcohol guidelines
Canada has overhauled its alcohol consumption guidance, and the difference between the new and old recommendations is stark. Here is a summary of what we know about the new guidelines.
German caution on Ukraine arms supply rooted in political culture
Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia's invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step -- generating impatience among allies.
'Extreme violence' was goal in bank shooting that left 2 gunmen dead in Saanich, B.C.
Police believe that two heavily armed men were planning for a shootout with police after they entered a bank in Saanich, B.C., in June and demanded cash.
Charges laid against Lethbridge parents in brutal assault of 6-week-old baby
A Lethbridge baby is in hospital, in critical condition, while her parents are behind bars, accused of her horrific abuse.
Kitchener
Air Canada customer tracks lost luggage to Etobicoke storage facility but can’t remove it
A Cambridge couple is sharing their lost luggage nightmare.
Neighbours identify occupants of Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded
As police continue their investigation into a Kitchener, Ont. house explosion, a picture of the people who lived in the unit is emerging.
Police say evidence of drug production found in Kitchener, Ont. house that exploded
Waterloo regional police say evidence “consistent with illicit drug production” has been seized from a Kitchener, Ont. home that exploded Wednesday night.
London
Mayor of St. Thomas drives home the message that a new transit link could benefit both the Railway City and the Forest City
St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston says London, St. Thomas and large businesses in the area would benefit from a transit service that would join the two communities.
Explainer: Pharmacists address questions over new prescribing powers in Ontario
Since new legislation came into effecton Jan. 1 allowing Ontario pharmacists to prescribe for 13 "minor ailments," some doctors have taken to social media to voice concerns.
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
Barrie
Barrie family's $90,000 truck stolen in early morning heist
On average, one vehicle theft has occurred every day in Barrie since the start of this year, with more than half of those being Ram pickup trucks.
Police investigate death of 37-year-old woman whose body was found on Highway 400
Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female.
'Armed and dangerous' duo on the loose: Rama police
Police are on the hunt for two suspects considered "armed and dangerous" and say there is a concern for public safety.
Northern Ontario
Moose time out: Aggressive calf sent to wildlife rehab centre
A Sudbury-area provincial park fully reopened Friday following the transfer of a young male moose that had become aggressive.
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
Ottawa
Ottawa man's truck stolen from Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during Senators game
An Ottawa man says his vehicle was stolen right out of the Canadian Tire Centre parking lot during a Senators game on Wednesday.
OPP officer injured after cruiser struck on Highway 401 near Kingston
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash on Highway 401.
OPP recover body after car enters Lake Ontario near Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and entered the water west of Kingston, Ont.
Toronto
Toronto businesses ask for accountability from Metrolinx on Ontario Line subway
Businesses across Toronto that will be impacted by the construction of the Ontario Line subway are asking Metrolinx for transparency and accountability over the course of the project,
Three teenage boys charged in Toronto pharmacy robbery
Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with the robbery of a pharmacy in Toronto’s west end.
Montreal
Legault accuses Trudeau of attacking democracy and the Quebec people
Quebec Premier François Legault accused his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau on Saturday on social networks of "attacking democracy and the entire Quebec people" by wanting to weaken the capacities of the Quebec national assembly.
Quebec Solidaire MNAs sponsor political prisoners in Iran
In an attempt to save them from the death penalty, 11 Iranian political prisoners are now being symbolically sponsored by Quebec MNAs. Quebec Solidaire (QS) elected members announced Saturday that they would participate in the act of solidarity.
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield's season is over
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and his season is over, the team announced Saturday morning.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia roads slick, most schools closed as snow falls across the province
Parts of Nova Scotia saw their first significant snowfall of the season, making for greasy roads and forcing most schools in the province to close for the day.
Rural N.S. residents want solutions to frequent temporary emergency room closures
Residents of Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County are calling attention to the issue of frequent, temporary emergency department closures in the area.
'It will not work': N.B. second language expert weighs in on government's new French plan
Following Thursday night’s public consultation meeting in Moncton, N.B., regarding the government’s new Innovative Immersion plan, a New Brunswick expert is weighing in.
Winnipeg
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
New NHL Indigenous hockey cards flying off the shelves at Winnipeg shop
A new collection of hockey cards is celebrating Indigenous NHL players who were never featured on cards during their careers.
Northgate Shopping Centre may see residential development
On the heels of new development plans being shared for the first time for C.F. Polo Park, another development near a mall is set to be discussed next week.
Calgary
Freezing rain advisory for Brooks area ends
A freezing rain advisory issued by Environment Canada for the area around Brooks, Strathmore and Vulcan ended early Saturday morning.
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
Edmonton
Special Sobeys till slows down the checkout experience
A Sobeys in northeast Edmonton has a checkout lane that is backing up with customers on purpose.
17-year-old boy charged with dangerous driving in fatal Calgary Trail crash
A 17-year-old boy now faces two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Calgary Trail last spring.
Winter Pride Party celebrated on Edmonton Ski Club slopes
Drag queens took over the slopes at the Edmonton Ski Club Friday evening as part of the first Winter Pride Party.
Vancouver
This B.C. RCMP detachment now has an 'exchange zone' for people meeting internet strangers
Mounties in Coquitlam say they have created a "buy and sell exchange zone" outside their main detachment to provide a safe place for people to complete transactions that began online.
Countless acts of kindness allow parents with terminal cancer to attend Sooke woman's wedding
When Shannon Alce said yes to Clayton Taylor's proposal, she never could have imagined how challenging it would be to say "I do."
More parents speak out after former Vancouver school principal accused of fraud
Back in 2014, concerned parents from John Norquay Elementary contacted CTV News claiming their fundraising dollars seemed to not be going back into the school. The school board found no evidence of fraud in that case.