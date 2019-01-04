

CTV Windsor





Point Pelee National Park will be closed later this month for a deer cull.

Parks Canada staff members say the white-tailed deer herd poses a serious threat to the park’s Carolinian forest and savannah including the globally rare Lake Erie sandspit savannah that supports 25 per cent of the species at risk in the region.

Ideally, the park at Canada's southernmost tip can support anywhere from 24 to 32 deer.

Point Pelee National Park will be closed to visitors between Jan. 10-25.