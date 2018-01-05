

Point Pelee National Park will be closed to visitors for two weeks starting Jan. 12 for a deer cull.

Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation will be conducting the deer population reduction as part of a multi-year plan to restore ecosystems at the park.

It will last until Jan. 26.

Officials say an early December deer count found 103 of the animals in the park, but that a healthy and balanced eco system at Point Pelee can only handle about 32.