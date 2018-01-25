Point Pelee National Park reopens after deer cull
Point Pelee National Park is again open to the public following a deer cull.
Parks Canada and Caldwell First Nation completed the deer population reduction on Monday.
Officials say an early December count found 103 deer in the park.
However, the Peninsula's eco-sytem can handle only about 32 deer.
The cull is part of a multi-year plan to help restore the forest and savannah vegetation.