WINDSOR, ONT. -- Point Pelee National Park is reopening to the public on Saturday with limited visitor access and basic services.

The park will open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to sunset.

Visitors will be able to access the following services and facilities:

Day-use trails, including cycling access on designated trails and pathways;

Day-use areas, including green spaces, picnic areas, and beaches;

Some public washrooms located at Sanctuary, Northwest Beach and the Blue Heron picnic area;

Some parking areas at Orientation, Sanctuary, Northwest Beach, and Marsh Boardwalk day-use areas.

Parks Canada team members will be stationed at the main gate to limit the number of vehicles entering the park on weekends.

Officials say visitors should be prepared to experience a longer than usual wait time, or be turned away if the park is at maximum capacity upon arrival.

Starting Saturday, the park will resume regular collection of admission fees at the main entrance to the park.

Parks Canada encourages visitors to come prepared to pay by credit or debit or to purchase an annual pass in advance. The sale of Early Bird passes has been extended until June 19, 2020, and can be purchased by calling the park at 519-322-2365 ext. 0 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Visitors should be aware that construction and paving of the main road is underway south of the Marsh Boardwalk.

Starting Saturday, the road will be open to vehicles from the park entrance to the Marsh Boardwalk on weekends only, with parking only available in designated areas north of the boardwalk. Access to the multi-use trails throughout the park will be open to pedestrians and cyclists on weekends only.

Once the road renewal phase between Marsh Boardwalk and the Visitors Centre is complete, Point Pelee National Park will expand hours of operation and open access to additional parking areas.

Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the Point Pelee National Park website.