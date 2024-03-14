PM Trudeau visits Windsor touting anti-scab legislation, recent auto investments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Windsor Thursday to meet with local unionized workers, leaders, and seniors, and tout the Liberal’s federal anti-scab legislation, among other hot-button local issues.

The prime minister was greeted at the union hall by a group of protesters, shouting “arrest Trudeau” but those cat calls quickly turns to cheers from the friendly union crowd inside the headquarters of Unifor local 200 and 444.

Trudeau spent about 30 minutes discussing the Liberal’s anti-scab legislation, which is currently working its way through parliament.

“It’s an opportunity to make sure that the best deals continue to happen at the bargaining table. It's a way of standing up for workers. It's a way of standing up for all Canadians,” he said.

While that legislation is in the works for federal employees, many workers fall under provincial rules where replacement workers are still allowed.

Unifor local 200 president John D’Agnolo said they’re lobbying the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives at the provincial level to follow the feds.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Windsor, Ont. on March 14, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)“Provincially, they're looking at it. They need the workers if they want to be elected, and these are the type of things that frustrate workers in the workplace,” D’Agnolo said.

The prime minister also touted his government’s $14 billion incentive package to bring the NextStar Energy battery plant to Windsor to create 2,500 union jobs, thousands of construction jobs, and the supply chain investments that follow.

He also warned about what he believes a federal Conservative government would have done to bring investment to the region.

“Our investments in the future of Windsor are things that aren't unanimous. We know the Conservatives continue to stand against these sorts of investments,” said Trudeau. “We're going to continue to make these investments because we know that bringing in good jobs, creating a stronger sustainable future is all about building a better future for Windsorites.”

Unifor local 444 president Dave Cassidy said the billions in subsidies helped secure not only new jobs, but also the future of Windsor Assembly Plant.

“We're going to have three shifts back in Windsor Assembly Plant, which is huge for us,” said Cassidy. “We have investment going on in our parts supplier, we're in bargaining right now with all of our parts suppliers, and so, the future Windsor is great.”

The prime minister also touched on the housing crisis across the country and in Windsor, which recently missed out on tens of millions of dollars through the federal Housing Accelerator Fund.

“It's to change the rules of the game around how housing is built in a community,” said Trudeau, noting neighbouring Tecumseh just secured $4.4 million through its “ambitious” plan while Windsor was denied funding because wasn’t willing to allow zoning changes such as fourplexes as of right.

“The City of Windsor chose to go a different way and therefore there's no housing accelerator funding for them,” he said. “But we will continue to work with them on multiple programs. And if the City of Windsor decides to be more ambitious about its housing goals, we're always there to talk.”