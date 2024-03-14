PM Trudeau visits Windsor touting anti-scab legislation, recent auto investments
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Windsor Thursday to meet with local unionized workers, leaders, and seniors, and tout the Liberal’s federal anti-scab legislation, among other hot-button local issues.
The prime minister was greeted at the union hall by a group of protesters, shouting “arrest Trudeau” but those cat calls quickly turns to cheers from the friendly union crowd inside the headquarters of Unifor local 200 and 444.
Trudeau spent about 30 minutes discussing the Liberal’s anti-scab legislation, which is currently working its way through parliament.
“It’s an opportunity to make sure that the best deals continue to happen at the bargaining table. It's a way of standing up for workers. It's a way of standing up for all Canadians,” he said.
While that legislation is in the works for federal employees, many workers fall under provincial rules where replacement workers are still allowed.
Unifor local 200 president John D’Agnolo said they’re lobbying the Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives at the provincial level to follow the feds.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Windsor, Ont. on March 14, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)“Provincially, they're looking at it. They need the workers if they want to be elected, and these are the type of things that frustrate workers in the workplace,” D’Agnolo said.
The prime minister also touted his government’s $14 billion incentive package to bring the NextStar Energy battery plant to Windsor to create 2,500 union jobs, thousands of construction jobs, and the supply chain investments that follow.
He also warned about what he believes a federal Conservative government would have done to bring investment to the region.
“Our investments in the future of Windsor are things that aren't unanimous. We know the Conservatives continue to stand against these sorts of investments,” said Trudeau. “We're going to continue to make these investments because we know that bringing in good jobs, creating a stronger sustainable future is all about building a better future for Windsorites.”
Unifor local 444 president Dave Cassidy said the billions in subsidies helped secure not only new jobs, but also the future of Windsor Assembly Plant.
“We're going to have three shifts back in Windsor Assembly Plant, which is huge for us,” said Cassidy. “We have investment going on in our parts supplier, we're in bargaining right now with all of our parts suppliers, and so, the future Windsor is great.”
The prime minister also touched on the housing crisis across the country and in Windsor, which recently missed out on tens of millions of dollars through the federal Housing Accelerator Fund.
“It's to change the rules of the game around how housing is built in a community,” said Trudeau, noting neighbouring Tecumseh just secured $4.4 million through its “ambitious” plan while Windsor was denied funding because wasn’t willing to allow zoning changes such as fourplexes as of right.
“The City of Windsor chose to go a different way and therefore there's no housing accelerator funding for them,” he said. “But we will continue to work with them on multiple programs. And if the City of Windsor decides to be more ambitious about its housing goals, we're always there to talk.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children, at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?
Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?
Loblaw under fire for testing self-checkout receipt scanners at 4 Ontario locations
Loblaw is facing criticism after installing receipt scanners in four of its southern Ontario stores this week as part of a pilot project.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin evacuating citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
North Korea's Kim test drives a new tank and orders troops to prepare for war
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new tank model and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises.
College swimmers, volleyball players sue NCAA over transgender policies
More than a dozen college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on Thursday, accusing it of violating their Title IX rights by allowing Lia Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022.
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.