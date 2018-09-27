

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA – In his first public comments since U.S. President Donald Trump's fiery press conference in which cast serious doubt on the fate of NAFTA, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended the Canadian negotiators and said a deal is still possible.

"The Americans are finding that the negotiations are tough, because Canadians are tough negotiators, as we should be, but a good and fair deal is still very possible," Trudeau said, speaking with reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill.

In Thursday evening’s remarks, Trump threatened to slap new taxes on Canada’s auto industry and delivered a barrage of disparaging comments about Canada. Trump said he was very unhappy with "the negotiations and negotiating style of Canada," and that he turned down a recent one-on-one with Trudeau because Canadian tariffs are too high.

In response, Trudeau’s office released a statement saying that no meeting was requested.