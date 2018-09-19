

CTV Windsor





Windsor firefighters are battling a major warehouse blaze, but officials say there are no toxic chemicals involved.

The fire broke out behind Market Square on Argyle at Iroquois on Wednesday. It appeared to be getting smaller, but by late afternoon it worsened and plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

Residents are being asked to stay indoors and close their windows and doors.

“Upon arrival crews found heavy smoke,” says Chief fire prevention officer John Lee. “Conditions on the first floor were puffing out the roof.”

Firefighters started their attack from the inside, but were forced to move outdoors because of heavy smoke.

A second crane was brought in to fight the blaze from above.

While the offices are vacant, it is unknown what is still inside the building.

No word yet on cause or damage.

Crews with @WindsorFire1 continue to battle the blaze near Ottawa and Argyle @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/LwpBoMvjPt — Angelo Aversa (@AngeloAversaCTV) September 19, 2018