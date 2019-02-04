Plumbing accident cause of Partington Avenue fire
Windsor firefighters were called to a house fire in the 300 block of Partington Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a house on Partington Avenue.
Crews were called to the scene of in the 300 block of Partington on Monday.
A WFRS investigator has determined the fire was accidentally lit when a torch was being used for a home plumbing repair.
No one was injured in the blaze, but four residents managed to escape safely after being alerted by smoke alarms in the home.
Damage is pegged at $150,000.
.@WindsorFire1 remain on scene of house fire in 300 block of Partington. @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/mnsgr08c74— Stefanie Masotti (@SMasottiCTV) February 4, 2019
Partington fire investigation complete, accidental cuased by the use of a torch used for a plumbing repair, damage is $150,000, no injuries, 4 residents escaped safely alerted by smoke alarms in the home. *JL— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) February 5, 2019