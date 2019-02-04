

Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a house on Partington Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene of in the 300 block of Partington on Monday.

A WFRS investigator has determined the fire was accidentally lit when a torch was being used for a home plumbing repair.

No one was injured in the blaze, but four residents managed to escape safely after being alerted by smoke alarms in the home.

Damage is pegged at $150,000.

