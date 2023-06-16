Plenty of sunshine on the way for Windsor-Essex this weekend

A cloudy day expected Friday before another big stretch of sunshine that carries us through the weekend in Windsor-Essex.

A damp high of 22 C today that will feel more like 26 C and an evening low of a cool 10 C.

Sunshine starts off the weekend on Saturday with a seasonal temperature of 27 C and continuing through Tuesday where a chance of cloudy periods returns.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.

Friday Night: Clearing this evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 10.

Saturday: Sunny. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.