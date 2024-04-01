Plenty of spring showers on the way for Windsor-Essex
Rain showers will usher in a new month with periods of rain expected to last through the week, mixed with flurries.
Temperatures will dip below the normal highs for this time of year, warming back up again by the weekend.
The normal high for this time of year is around 10 C and the low around 1 C.
By Thursday, the high is expected to be just 5 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Periods of rain ending this morning then mainly cloudy. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.
Monday Night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 6.
Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain in the morning. Periods of rain beginning late in the morning. Amount 5 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 8.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Idaho man to be tried for 3 deaths including children who were called 'zombies'
The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children is set to begin in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children.
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
Alex Murdaugh faces a South Carolina judge for punishment a final time
Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning in federal court for stealing from clients and his law firm. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is already serving a life sentence without parole in a state prison for killing his wife and son.
Japan's royal family makes formal debut on Instagram as world's oldest monarchy tries to draw youth
Japan's imperial family made an Instagram debut with a barrage of posts on Monday, hoping to shake off their reclusive image and reach out to younger people on social media.
Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
'I consider myself very lucky': This man was one of the last to make it off the Baltimore bridge before its collapse
It was just past 1 a.m. on March 26 and Larry DeSantis was headed to his second job at Herman’s Bakery in the Baltimore area -– the halfway point of another long, but normal, workday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people taken to hospital following collision in Woodstock
Woodstock police say multiple people were transported to hospital following a collision at an intersection early Monday morning.
-
Report of prowler in Kitchener neighbourhood
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a prowler in Kitchener.
-
Drayton community honours grocery store worker following sudden passing
The Easter long weekend is feeling a lot different for the Ford family this year.
London
-
Crews on scene of fire south of Strathroy
OPP are asking the public to avoid an area south of Strathroy due to a structure fire. Glendon Drive is closed between Wellington Avenue and Dugald Street.
-
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
-
The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
Barrie
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Barrie Colts lose controversial game two in Oshawa
The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.
-
Markham man busted for stunt driving in Oro-Medonte
Police pulled over a driver and charged him with stunt driving in a 90 km/h zone.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple people injured in horse drawn-buggy crash in Melancthon
OPP officers are investigating a serious crash involving a mini-van and horse and buggy.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Situation in Onaping Falls resolved, Sudbury police say
The situation that drew a large police presence to the Onaping Falls area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday has been resolved.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Traffic reopened on St. Marys River in Sault Ste. Marie, ship headed for repairs
St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area reopened to traffic following a 'marine casualty' Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard says.
-
‘Bizarre behaviour’ on Hwy 17 leads to impaired, drug charges
A Sudbury driver facing nine charges – including impaired driving – after a report of erratic behaviour on Highway 17 in the area of Serpent River First Nation on Friday.
-
Sault police respond to report of mama bear, cubs near Hiawatha
Sault Police were called Saturday to the Pinder Trail near Hiawatha for a sighting of a mother bear and two cubs.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices increase on Monday in Ottawa due to carbon tax hike
Ottawa motorists will be paying three cents a litre more to fill up the gas tank on Monday, when the federal carbon tax hike kicks in. A protest against the federal carbon tax is scheduled for Monday in Ottawa.
-
A look at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Monday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Mission anticipates a record number of Easter meals to be served
The Ottawa Mission is on pace to break another record number of Easter meals served.
Toronto
-
Ontario drivers to see higher prices at the pumps amid carbon tax increase
Ontario drivers should expect to see a surge in gas prices this month due to the carbon tax increase.
-
Shooting in midtown Toronto leaves 1 person injured
One person has been injured following a shooting in midtown Toronto on Monday morning.
-
The federal minimum wage went up as of April 1. Here's what you need to know
The federal minimum wage has increased. Here's what you need to know.
Montreal
-
Annual electricity rate hike takes effect in Quebec
The annual increase in residential electricity rates, capped at three per cent, takes effect in Quebec.
-
Montreal's Lucien L'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.
-
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier dies
Former Quebec minister Benoit Pelletier, considered a leading constitutionalist under Jean Charest's Liberal government, died in Mexico, his family announced.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
-
RCMP planning possible detours ahead of carbon tax protests Monday
Manitoba RCMP said they are aware of possible protests scheduled to take place Monday along the Trans-Canada Highway near the provincial borders.
-
Winnipeg gas station robbed at knifepoint, man and woman charged
Winnipeg police have charged two people after a pair of gas station employees were robbed at knifepoint.
Edmonton
-
Red-hot Oilers visit Blues Monday night
During the first month of the season, the Edmonton Oilers didn't look like a playoff team, and Connor McDavid didn't look like a scoring champion.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Kia Canada recalls nearly 20,000 SUVs because they 'could move when parked'
Kia Canada is recalling nearly 20,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect it says can cause the vehicle to 'move when it's parked.'
Calgary
-
Anti-carbon tax protest planned for Monday could snarl holiday traffic
Not only will gas be more expensive Monday, but you might get stuck in traffic trying to make it to the gas station.
-
Missing child found, Calgary police say
Calgary police say a child, who was last seen on Saturday, has been found.
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
Regina
-
'Celebrating culture': Youth soccer tournament gives players World Cup experience
A youth soccer tournament in Regina is giving players the FIFA World Cup treatment.
-
Sask. readies for federal carbon tax increase
Saskatchewan is readying for another increase of the federal carbon tax. Residents took their last chance to fill their tanks Sunday before the 23 per cent tax increase on Monday.
-
Weyburn police warn of increase in Bitcoin scams
Weyburn Police are reporting an increase of Bitcoin-related fraud in their community — and warning members to be on the lookout for similar scams.
Vancouver
-
Rescuers look for improved tides this week in effort to save orphaned B.C. whale
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
-
Burnaby's Parkland refinery returns to normal operations after January shutdown
Parkland Corp. says its refinery in Burnaby, B.C., returned to normal operations on March 29.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers look for improved tides this week in effort to save orphaned B.C. whale
The tides are expected to be more promising this week in the northern Vancouver Island lagoon where an orphaned orca so far can't be convinced to leave.
-
Vancouver police expect retaliatory violence after 'chilling' gang shooting in busy area
Vancouver police are bracing for retaliatory violence after two gunmen opened fire on their target in the busy Robson Street shopping district on Easter weekend, sending bystanders running for their lives.
-
Man stabbed to death in downtown Victoria, police say
Two people were stabbed—one fatally—in downtown Victoria early Sunday morning, according to police.
Atlantic
-
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
The national price on pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are the answers to some questions about what this could mean for you.
-
Prices at the pumps jump in the Maritimes following carbon tax increase
Motorists in all three Maritime provinces are paying more for gas and diesel following an increased carbon tax on fuel.
-
Three dead after two-vehicle crash in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
A 20-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, all from the Bathurst region, have died following a two-vehicle collision in Moncton, N.B., police say.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.