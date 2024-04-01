Plenty of spring showers on the way for Windsor-Essex

Rain showers will usher in a new month with periods of rain expected to last through the week, mixed with flurries.

Temperatures will dip below the normal highs for this time of year, warming back up again by the weekend.

The normal high for this time of year is around 10 C and the low around 1 C.

By Thursday, the high is expected to be just 5 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Periods of rain ending this morning then mainly cloudy. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 6.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain in the morning. Periods of rain beginning late in the morning. Amount 5 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 8.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 6.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 9.